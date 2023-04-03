New Suit

Home Depot was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Connecticut District Court. The court action was brought by David Rosen & Associates on behalf of Tamika Daniels, a customer who alleges that a Home Depot employee accosted her, falsely accused her of theft and berated her with racial slurs, causing the plaintiff severe emotional distress. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00415, Daniels v. Home Depot USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Tamika Daniels

Plaintiffs

David N. Rosen & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Home Depot USA Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation