New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed a lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Anthony Daniels. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, pursues claims against the Board of Education for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Robert Mosier. According to the suit, Daniels claims that he was wrongfully terminated after he was attacked at Meade High School by a student where he was working as a cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field coach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03057, Daniels v. Board of Education for Anne Arundel County Public Schools et al.

Education

November 29, 2022, 6:35 AM