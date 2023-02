Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Alvaria Inc., Noble Systems Corp. and Aspect Software to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by the Pomfred Law Offices on behalf of a former sales agent. The case is 1:23-cv-10419, Daniels v. Alvaria Inc. et al.

Massachusetts

February 21, 2023, 7:09 PM