New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., a provider of sharps disposal and related services. The complaint seeks to recover almost $160,000 plus interest that defendant Cyntox LLC allegedly failed to pay the plaintiff for its services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03536, Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc. v. Cyntox Limited Liability Company.

Business Services

June 05, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Cyntox Limited Liability Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract