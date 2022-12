Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to California Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from the CZU Lighting Complex fires, was brought by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Andre Daniels and Julia Daniels. The case is 5:22-cv-08878, Daniels et al. v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 6:59 PM