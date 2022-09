Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment class action against TravelCenters subsidiary TA Operating to California Central District Court. The complaint, for alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Bibiyan Law Group. The case is 2:22-cv-06574, Daniels et al v. TA Operating LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 14, 2022, 6:56 PM