Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Maryland District Court. The suit, pertaining to fraudulent wire transfers, was filed by attorney Antoini M. Jones on behalf of Richard Daniels and Sports and Analyst Team LLC. The case is 8:22-cv-02616, Daniels et al v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 1:13 PM