New Suit - Employment

ADP, Solutions By Design II LLC and the U.S. Department of the Interior were hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by the Beckman Law Firm on behalf of Wayne E. Daniel Jr., who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for refusing to wear a mask at work due to his asthma. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03009, Daniel v. Solutions By Design II LLC et al.

Government

November 18, 2022, 7:56 PM