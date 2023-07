Removed To Federal Court

Polaris Industries on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cremeens Law Group on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Polaris Slingshot R motorcycle. Polaris is represented by McDowell Hetherington LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-22609, Daniel v. Polaris Industries, Inc.

Automotive

July 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Nia Daniel

defendants

Polaris Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 890/