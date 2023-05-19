Darlene M. Cho, Amir M. Nassihi, Michael L. Mallow and Matt Light of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for American Honda Motor Co. Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed April 4 in California Central District Court by Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, alleges that a defective power steering system in 2022-2023 Honda Civics causes 'sticky steering.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 5:23-cv-00593, Daniel Murillo v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 19, 2023, 7:47 AM