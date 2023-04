New Suit - Consumer

Thor Industries subsidiary, Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC was sued Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The lawsuit was filed by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of the purchasers of a new 2022 Heartland Trail Runner 31DB travel trailer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00341, Daniel et al v. Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC.

April 19, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Clinton Daniel, Jr.

Laura Daniel

Richard C. Dalton, L.L.C.

defendants

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract