Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged racial bias and wrongful termination, was filed pro se by Vincent Daniel. The case is 5:22-cv-02104, Daniel et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 28, 2022, 8:38 PM