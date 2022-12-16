Who Got The Work

O'Melveny & Myers partners Leah Godesky and Daniel M. Petrocelli have entered appearances for Walt Disney Animation Studios and other defendants in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 1 in California Central District Court by Polsinelli and Renner Kenner Greive Bobak Taylor & Weber on behalf of Daniel E. Grigson, a songwriter and musician who contends that various elements of his song 'That Girl' were used to create the song 'Some Things Never Change' for the blockbuster animated feature 'Frozen II.' The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella A. Oliver, is 2:22-cv-07971, Daniel E. Grigson v. Robert Lopez et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 7:55 AM