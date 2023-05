New Suit - Contract

Saito Dania LLC and Saito Steak House were slapped with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid rent, was brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Dania Live 1748 II LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60960, Dania Live 1748 II LLC v. Saito Dania LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 23, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Dania Live 1748 II, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Saito Dania, LLC

Saito Steak House, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract