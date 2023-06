Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sidley Austin on Monday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Sterigenics, GTCR and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Dunn Harrington and Passen & Powell on behalf of Renate D'Angelo, who allegedly developed leukemia after being exposed to ethylene oxide emissions from the defendants' EtO sterilization facilities in Willowbrook, Illinois. The case is 1:23-cv-03714, D'Angelo v. Sterigenics U.S. LLC et al.

June 12, 2023, 7:00 PM

Renate D'Angelo

Gtcr, LLC

Bob Novak

Daniel Gibala

Griffith Foods International, Inc.

Sotera Health Services, LLC

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims