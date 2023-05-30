New Suit - Privacy Class Action

General Motors was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by collecting and storing 'chat' communications on their websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00985, D'Angelo et al. v. General Motors Co.

Automotive

May 30, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony D'Angelo

Noelle D'Angelo

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron

Law Office Of Ronald Marron

defendants

The General Motors Company

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation