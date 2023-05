New Suit - Privacy Class Action

FCA US d/b/a Dodge was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, alleges that the defendant allows third party Salesforce to access transcripts of user communications on Dodge.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00982, D'Angelo et al v. FCA US, LLC.

Automotive

May 30, 2023, 3:32 PM

Anthony D'Angelo

Noelle D'Angelo

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron

Law Office Of Ronald Marron

FCA US, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation