Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Todd S. Dion on behalf of Matteo D'Anello, who accuses the defendants of breaching a mortgage contract. The case is 1:23-cv-10149, D'Anello v. Select Portfolio Servicing.

Real Estate

January 24, 2023, 12:34 PM