New Suit - Insurance

Liberty Mutual was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over water damage allegedly caused by a burst pipe, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of William Dane. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02729, Dane v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 2:27 PM

Plaintiffs

William Dane

Plaintiffs

Chad T. Wilson Law Firm

defendants

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract