Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CMH Homes and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Parker Law Group on behalf of Jason J. Dandridge and Jean P. Dandridge. The case is 2:23-cv-02185, Dandridge et al v. Cmh Homes Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 23, 2023, 12:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason J Dandridge

Jean P Dandridge

Parker Law Group (hamp)

defendants

Cmh Homes Inc

Cmh Manufacturing Inc

Manufactured Housing Services Inc

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment