Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Crowne Plaza Charleston and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Hunt Law and Kaufman Labor & Employment Solutions on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and sexual orientation discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03214, Dancy v. CHS Nd Investments, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 06, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark E. Dancy

Plaintiffs

Hunt Law

Peter Kaufman Law Office

defendants

Angie Gibbs

CHS Nd Investments, LLC

Diane Wagner

Kristen Smith

Scott Henning

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination