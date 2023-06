Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kilcoyne & Nesbitt on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Universal Health Services, a large hospital management company, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Galerman Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that her grandson was physically assaulted by hospital staff. The case is 2:23-cv-02097, Dancy et al v. UHS Of Doylestown, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 1:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Delphine Dancy

M. D.D.

Plaintiffs

The Galerman Law Group

defendants

UHS Of Doylestown, LLC

Foundations Behavioral Health

Foundations Behavioral Health System

Issac (L/N/U) Last Name Unknown

John Doe Corporations (1-10)

John Doe Individuals (1-10)

Steven Filton

defendant counsels

Kilcoyne & Nesbitt, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA