Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Women's Care Florida to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Florin Gray Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to her manager and the human resources department about being subjected to a hostile work environment. The case is 8:23-cv-01686, Dancil v. Women's Care Florida, LLC.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Denise Dancil

defendants

Women's Care Florida, LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination