Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Deloitte to California Central District Court. The complaint, seeking payment for surgical care, was filed by Advanced Weight Loss Surgical Association and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-04101, Dancekelly et al v. Deloitte LLP.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 5:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Advanced Weight Loss Surgical Association

Minimally Invasive Surgical Association

Tanya Dancekelly

defendants

Deloitte LLP

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations