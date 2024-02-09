Who Got The Work

Peter L. Simmons and Samuel M. Light of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson have stepped in as defense counsel to AI messaging provider LivePerson and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The action, which arises from the company's acquisition of WildHealth, was filed Dec. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and attorney Jacob Sabo. The suit contends that the defendants failed to disclose that reimbursements for COVID-19 testing provided by WildHealth under a Medicare demonstration program had been suspended. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-10517, Damri v. LivePerson, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

February 09, 2024, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Noam Damri

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

John Collins

LivePerson, Inc.

Rob LoCascio

defendant counsels

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws