New Suit

Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, pertaining to the termination of disability benefits, was brought by Uscher, Quiat, Uscher & Russo on behalf of Sebastian D'Amico. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06631, D'Amico v. Unum.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 11:47 AM