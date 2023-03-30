New Suit - Securities

TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for allegedly facilitating the misappropriation of $11.3 million in investor funds. The suit centers on a complaint filed in early 2022 by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission against Rajiv Patel and Bluprint LLC. The case was brought by Damian Valori Culmo on behalf of Melanie E. Damian, court-appointed receiver over Patel and Bluprint's assets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21236, Damian, as Receiver of Rajiv Patel, a/k/a Ravi Patel, a/k/a Raj Patel, Melanie E. Damian, as Receiver of Bluprint, LLC and Melanie E. Damian, Receiver, as Assignee of Claims of Kalpana Patel v. TD Ameritrade, Inc. et al.

Fintech

March 30, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Melanie E. Damian, as Receiver of Rajiv Patel, a/k/a Ravi Patel, a/k/a Raj Patel, Melanie E. Damian, as Receiver of Bluprint, LLC and Melanie E. Damian, Receiver, as Assignee of Claims of Kalpana Patel

Damian Valori

defendants

TD Ameritrade, Inc.

Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC f/k/a TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct