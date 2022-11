New Suit

JPMorgan Chase and Noemi Graham were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Michael J. Redenburg on behalf of Marquis Dames, whose bank account was allegedly suspended due to suspected fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06962, Dames v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.