Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coburn on Tuesday removed an insurance class action against Mercy Health to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit accuses Mercy Health of refusing to submit patients' medical bills to their valid commercial health insurers or employee health benefit plans. The suit was filed by Lear Werts LLP; Robinson Brinkmann & Fulford; and Roberts, Wooten & Zimmer. The case is 4:22-cv-01360, Dames et al v. Mercy Health et al.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 7:01 PM