Who Got The Work

Home Depot and other defendants have tapped attorney Joseph A. Cancila of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila to fend off a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed May 18 in Ohio Northern District Court by Torhoerman Law and Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber on behalf of Nicholas D'Amato, who contends he sustained injuries from an allegedly faulty table saw. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko, is 1:23-cv-01003, D'Amato v. Techtronic Industries North America, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas D'Amato

Plaintiffs

Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber

Torhoerman Law - Edwardsville

defendants

Home Depot

One World Technologies, Inc.

Ryobi Technologies, Inc.

Techtronic Industries North America, Inc.

Tti Consumer Power Tools, Inc.

defendant counsels

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila - Chicago

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims