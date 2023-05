New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Torhoerman Law and Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber on behalf of Nicholas D'Amato, who contends he sustained injuries from an allegedly faulty table saw. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01003, D'Amato v. Techtronic Industries North America, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 18, 2023, 12:11 PM

