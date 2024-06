News From Law.com

Both the compensatory damages and punitive damages awarded to the plaintiff in a $2.25 billion Roundup verdict were excessive, a Philadelphia judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Susan Schulman of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas held that the jury that handed up the January McKivison v. Monsanto verdict had ample grounds to find that Monsanto acted negligently and recklessly, but that the award was out of proportion with the plaintiff's injuries.

June 27, 2024, 4:24 PM