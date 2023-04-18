Whole Foods Market removed a consumer class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday over its frozen tilapia fillets packaging. The lawsuit, brought by Blaxter|Blackman LLP and attorney Joseph D. Ryan, contends that the defendants cover the fish in more ice than needed to sell it at a weight higher than the amount of fish actually delivered. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 1:23-cv-02427, Daly v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 18, 2023, 6:03 PM