Removed To Federal Court

Unilever and Schmidt's Naturals removed a consumer class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, alleges that the defendants' deodorants are not 'natural' as advertised because the products are made through unnatural processes like transesterification and hydrogenation. Unilever and Schmidt's are represented by Shook Hardy & Bacon. The case is 1:23-cv-00203, Daly v. Unilever United States Inc. et al.