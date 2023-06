Removed To Federal Court

Nestle Purina Petcare Co. removed a consumer class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, alleges that the defendant falsely labels certain pet food products as ‘natural’ when the products contain synthetic ingredients. The case is 1:23-cv-03491, Daly v. Nestle Purina Petcare Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 02, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Daly

defendants

Nestle Purina Petcare Company

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct