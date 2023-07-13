New Suit - Class Action

Home Depot was slapped with a ADA class action on Thursday in Minnesota District Court over its cash-back feature at check-out terminals. The suit, brought by Throndset Michenfelder, alleges that because the defendant's check-out terminals lack headphones or other audio aids, blind and visually-impaired customers must rely on third parties to complete the cash-back transaction, allowing for potential theft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02126, Dalton v. Home Depot U.S.A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 13, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Julie Dalton

Plaintiffs

Throndset Michenfelder, LLC

Throndset Michenfelder Law Office, LLC

Throndset & Michenfelder Law Office LLC

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA