Home Depot was slapped with a ADA class action on Thursday in Minnesota District Court over its cash-back feature at check-out terminals. The suit, brought by Throndset Michenfelder, alleges that because the defendant's check-out terminals lack headphones or other audio aids, blind and visually-impaired customers must rely on third parties to complete the cash-back transaction, allowing for potential theft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02126, Dalton v. Home Depot U.S.A.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 13, 2023, 7:16 PM