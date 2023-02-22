New Suit - Privacy Class Action

CVS Health was hit with a privacy class action Wednesday in Minnesota District Court concerning the company's touchscreen self-service kiosks for scheduling appointments. The suit, filed by Throndset Michenfelder LLC, asserts that the kiosks are not fully accessible to the visually impaired, undermining their ability to enter sensitive personal information independently without exposing it to others. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00442, Dalton v. CVS Health Corporation.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 7:22 PM