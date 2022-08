Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against 11 Decatur SSP LLC and Patricia Weber to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas on behalf of David D'Alonzo and Patricia D'Alonzo. The case is 3:22-cv-05323, D'Alonzo et al v. Weber et al.

New Jersey

August 31, 2022, 11:58 AM