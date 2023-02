Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Nuveen Services LLC to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Schaefer Halleen LLC on behalf of Marc Dallon, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated. The case is 0:23-cv-00253, Dallon v. Nuveen Services, LLC.

Minnesota

February 01, 2023, 5:16 PM