Dallas Trial Lawyer Dick Sayles Leaves Bradley Arant to Laun...

Dallas trial lawyer Richard "Dick" Sayles is trying some newâ€” again â€” by going solo just four-and-a-half years after he led a group of lawyers from his former trial firm to open a Dallas office for Bradley Arant Boult Cummings.The Sayles Law Firm opened on Friday. Sayles' career includes 19 years at Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal in Dallas, 25 years at trial boutique Sayles Werbner, and then since 2019 at Bradley Arant."I decided to bring it full circle and open up my own shop and move away from the hourly fee, and I can go to fixed fee and contingent fee," Sayles said.

June 02, 2023, 3:47 PM

