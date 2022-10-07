Dallas Trial Firm Meadows Collier Picks Up 2 Dallas Commerci...

News From Law.com

Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman of Dallas has expanded its complex commercial litigation team by hiring two veteran trial lawyers from Loewinsohn Deary Simon Ray, which also this week lost three trial lawyers to McKool Smith. Craig Simon joined Meadows Collier as a partner on Monday, along with Paula Reichenstein, who is senior counsel at their new firm. On the same day, partners Alan Loewinsohn and Kerry Schonwald and associate Jennifer Barall moved to trial firm McKool Smith in Dallas.

October 07, 2022, 3:34 PM