Looking ahead to an additional four years as U.S. managing partner of Norton Rose Fulbright, Dallas' Jeff Cody said he will focus on growth, diversity, culture, and adopting technology that can help the global firm provide legal services more efficiently. He was reelected to a second four-year term that begins on Jan. 1, 2024.

February 15, 2023, 5:02 PM