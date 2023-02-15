Dallas Lures Yet Another Out-of-State Law Firm | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

Insurance defense firm Clausen Miller has opened an office in Dallas, the third out-of-state firm to move into the north Texas market during the first six weeks of 2023, as the strong Texas economy continues to lure firms.Chicago-founded Clausen Miller launched its Dallas office on Monday and hired Ron Burnovski as a partner in Dallas. He had been a solo practitioner.The Dallas office is the 12th for Clausen Miller, which moved into Texas in August 2022 with an office in Houston.

