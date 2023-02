News From Law.com

An involuntarily committed Dallas attorney petitioned the Texas Supreme Court, asking that claims for criminal violations should not be dismissed on the basis of a health care liability defense. The petition for review, if accepted by the high court, could affect the common use of the Texas Medical Liability Act to defeat claims brought under the Texas Mental Health Code and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Health Care

February 28, 2023, 4:01 PM