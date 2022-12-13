Dallas Law Firm Secures $1.3M Arbitration Award Against Inve...

News From Law.com

Scheef & Stone attorneys recently obtained a nearly $1.3 million award through a derivative arbitration proceeding against a boutique investment banking firm and its founders. The award is the result of findings of breach of an engagement agreement, fraud and gross negligence claims against Transitus Capital and founders Jared Behnke and Victor Bloede, according to the plaintiff's lead counsel, J. Mitchell Little. Scheef & Stone represented Dallas-based Aspen Strategic Holdings. Aspen was the majority equity owner in a dental services organization selling all its assets to Endo1 Partners.

