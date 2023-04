News From Law.com

A Dallas jury, following a two-week trial, returned a massive verdict of more than $860 million against Greystar Development and Construction LP in a wrongful-death case caused by a toppled crane. The defendant is a division of Greystar Real Estate Partners, a multinational developer and property manager with a $58.2 billion portfolio.

April 27, 2023, 2:49 PM

