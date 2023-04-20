Dallas Jury Hits Utility Company With $44M Verdict After Hom...

News From Law.com

A jury awarded $44 million in a verdict personal injury case that found a Dallas-area electric utility engaged in an unconscionable action that caused a homeowner to be left a quadriplegic with burns over 20% of his body. Following a two-week trial, a jury in the Dallas County 191st District Court returned a verdict late Tuesday that found Oncor Electric Delivery 75% liable for the injuries to Stacey Taylor. Taylor's lead counsel, Sean Breen of Austin-based Howry, Breen & Herman, said Taylor would be entitled to recover 75% of the verdict.

