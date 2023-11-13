Dallas, Floridas Broward County and Others Object to 3Ms PFA...

Breaking News From Law.com

More than 20 cities, counties and public water systems objected to settlements with 3M and DuPont over drinking water contaminated with PFAS. The objectors, which include the Texas cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Florida's Broward County and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, focused mostly on the broad releases in the settlement, but some raised concerns that the amounts—$1.185 billion and $10.5 billion—weren't enough. Final approval hearings are Dec. 14 and Feb. 2.

November 13, 2023, 6:43 PM

