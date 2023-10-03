News From Law.com

Dallas Federal Litigation Firm Adds Former Secretary of Stat...

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and former U.S. Congressman Trey Gowdy have joined Oberheiden, a Dallas-founded federal litigation, compliance and corporate security defense firm. The hiring of the three Republican former office-holders may help the firm meet founder Nick Oberheiden's vision to add more national security and congressional investigation matters to the firm's docket of federal-court litigation.

October 03, 2023, 7:41 PM

