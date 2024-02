News From Law.com

Two Dallas attorneys have thrown their purses in the ring to see who will be positioned to unseat Ashley Wysocki, the gubernatorial appointee to the 164th District Court. Wysocki is unopposed in the Republican primary. The Democratic race is between Kim Bailey and Tracie Michelle Shelby. Both are private practitioners highly skilled in civil law with decades of experience.

